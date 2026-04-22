US turned back 29 vessels since start of naval blockade of Iran: CENTCOM

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday that American forces have directed 29 commercial vessels to turn around or return to an Iranian port since the naval blockade of Iran's ports began on April 13.

The figure marks an increase from the 28 vessels reported Tuesday and follows Sunday's interception of the Iranian-flagged cargo ship TOUSKA in the northern Arabian Sea, which was disabled by USS Spruance after its crew refused to comply with warnings over a six-hour period.

CENTCOM also pushed back against media reports claiming several commercial ships had successfully evaded the naval blockade on Iranian ports, saying the accounts were inaccurate.

Reports had alleged that vessels M/V Hero II, M/V Hedy and M/V Dorena had slipped past the blockade and moved millions of barrels of oil.

CENTCOM rejected the characterization, saying Hero II and Hedy were in fact anchored at Chabahar in Iran after being intercepted by US forces earlier in the week.

The Dorena, meanwhile, remains under escort by a US Navy destroyer in the Indian Ocean following a prior attempt to breach the blockade, it said.

Iran did not immediately respond to US characterization of the events.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been severely disrupted since the US-Israeli war on Iran began on Feb. 28, rattling global energy markets and raising fears of prolonged economic damage. A ceasefire mediated by Pakistan is currently in place and more talks to end the conflict permanently are expected soon.