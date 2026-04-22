Trump says US-Iran talks 'possible' within 36-72 hours: Report

President Donald Trump indicated Wednesday that a second round of US-Iran negotiations could take place within the next "36 to 72 hours," as Pakistan continues mediating between the two sides.

Trump confirmed the "possibility" to the New York Post, while Pakistani sources said the timeframe was based on an ongoing assessment of Islamabad's diplomatic engagement with Tehran.

Iranian authorities have yet to confirm any scheduled discussions.

Trump is prepared to give Iran another three to five days of ceasefire to allow its factions to align behind a coherent counteroffer, unnamed US officials told Axios, with one source briefed on the matter warning the extension would not be "open-ended." Trump had previously postponed the ceasefire deadline several times.

US negotiators are concerned there may be no one in Tehran with the authority to approve a deal, Axios reported.

The update comes after Trump announced he would hold off on further action until Tehran's divided leadership could present a unified position at the table.

Pakistani sources told The Post that a ceasefire between the two sides remains intact despite heightened rhetoric, with no military escalation by either side.















