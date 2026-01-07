Siemens and Nvidia to expand industrial AI partnership

German engineering group Siemens and US chipmaker Nvidia are expanding their partnership in artificial intelligence (AI), unveiling new initiatives at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.



Speaking at Siemens' Tuesday keynote, chief executive Roland Busch and Nvidia boss Jensen Huang said the collaboration would move AI applications beyond simulations and design adjustments to integration in real-world industrial production.



"Generative AI and accelerated computing have ignited a new industrial revolution," Huang said.



A key tool, the "Digital Twin Composer," allows companies to create accurate virtual replicas of factories and products. Engineers can simulate factories in real time, train robots virtually and identify problems before physical construction begins, the companies said.



The two firms aim to develop a joint operating system for industrial AI, with Siemens contributing expertise in industrial processes, automation hardware and software, while Nvidia supplies AI infrastructure via its chips and a simulation platform.



Busch said the new tools could help engineers designing trains or cars not only analyze aerodynamics in virtual wind tunnels but also generate AI-driven optimization suggestions.



Siemens is also working with Facebook parent company Meta on smart glasses that provide factory workers with AI-supported instructions directly in their field of vision or via audio while operating machinery.



The announcements underline Siemens' effort to reposition itself as a technology partner for industrial AI and digitalized production, moving away from its traditional role as a machinery manufacturer.

