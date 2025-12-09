Trump announces plan to allow Nvidia H200 chip shipments to China

US President Donald Trump announced a new policy Monday that would allow American chip giant Nvidia to ship its advanced H200 artificial intelligence (AI) chips to "approved customers" in China and other countries.

Trump said he informed his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping of the decision and that Xi had "responded positively."

"$25% will be paid to the United States of America. This policy will support American Jobs, strengthen U.S. Manufacturing, and benefit American Taxpayers," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Trump criticized prior export-control measures implemented during the former Biden administration, arguing that they forced US chipmakers to spend "billions of dollars building 'degraded' products that nobody wanted," which he said slowed innovation and hurt American workers.

"That Era is over" he said.

The president emphasized that the policy would not affect Nvidia's most advanced US products, including the Blackwell series chips and the forthcoming Rubin architecture, "neither of which are part of this deal."

Trump added that the Commerce Department is finalizing the details and that similar export-approval structures would apply to AMD, Intel and other major American semiconductor firms.





