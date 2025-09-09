Liquid batteries to replace lithium batteries

Traditional flow batteries have been known for decades but were mostly used on an industrial scale as they were large and slow.

The Monash team, however, made them suitable for home use by developing a special membrane that increases charging speed.

Lead author and PhD student Wanqiao Liang said: "We've made a safe and inexpensive chemistry fast enough to capture rooftop solar in real time. This membrane makes organic flow batteries competitive for the first time in homes."

The new system stands out by offering fast performance while maintaining both safety and affordability.

Liang noted that their membrane outperforms the industry standard Nafion and showed almost no capacity loss after 600 high-current cycles.

IDEAL FOR HOME USE

Researchers have started testing prototypes produced with 3D printing under real-life conditions. Liang said: "This is a battery you'd want in your garage. It's non-toxic, non-flammable, made from abundant materials, and can easily keep up with rooftop panels on a sunny day."