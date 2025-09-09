Apple unveils new iPhone 17 smartphone along with Watch Series 11 and AirPods Pro 3

Apple unveiled its new iPhone 17 smartphone on Tuesday, along with the Apple Watch Series 11 and AirPods Pro 3.

The iPhone 17 will support artificial intelligence (AI) features, have fast charging and improved battery life, allowing eight hours more video playback than the previous model.

Featuring a larger screen and thinner bezels, the new iPhone will include storage starting at 256 gigabytes and will be available in five colors -- black, lavender, mist blue, sage and white.

The newly introduced iPhone Air will be the company's thinnest smartphone. Despite being much thinner and lighter, the battery will last all day, according to Apple.

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will offer the company's best-ever performance, camera systems and battery life among its smartphones.

Starting prices will be $799 for the iPhone 17, $999 for the iPhone Air, $1099 for the iPhone 17 Pro and $1199 for the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The new smartphones will be available for pre-order beginning Friday in more than 60 countries.

The company will launch the new products Sept. 19.

- New Apple Watch to track blood pressure

The Watch Series 11 will have up to 24 hours of battery life and can monitor patients with high blood pressure.

The other watch being introduced, the Watch SE 3, will offer more advanced health features than the previous generation. The smartwatch, which will feature the S10 chip, will support Siri, the intelligent personal assistant, and fast charging.

The most advanced of the new watches, the Watch Ultra 3, will come with expanded health, fitness, security, and connectivity features. The watch, which will have up to 42 hours of battery life and will send notifications if it detects signs of chronic high blood pressure.

The Apple Watch SE 3 will start at $249, the Watch Series 11 at $399 and the Watch Ultra 3 at $799.

Pre-orders for Apple's new smartwatch and wireless headphones are available Tuesday in more than 50 countries.

- New AirPods 3

The AirPods Pro 3 wireless headphones will include features noise cancellation, heart rate monitoring during exercise and extended battery life.

The headphones, which can translate foreign language speech in real time with AI support, will be available for $249.



