Apple releases iOS 18.3.1 update to fix critical security vulnerability

Apple has released the iOS 18.3.1 update to fix a serious security vulnerability. The company stated that this update is crucial for addressing a security flaw actively used in real-world attacks. Users are advised to update their devices as soon as possible.

According to a report by Forbes, Apple's latest update addresses a vulnerability specifically targeting the "Accessibility" feature.

Cyber attackers exploiting this flaw could remotely disable the USB Restricted Mode on an unlocked iPhone.

This security vulnerability was discovered by Bill Marczak, an expert at The Citizen Lab at the Munk School at the University of Toronto.

The use of this flaw poses a significant threat and compromises user data security.

HOW THE VULNERABILITY WORKS:

Apple's USB Restricted Mode, introduced in iOS 11.4.1, is designed to prevent unauthorized USB devices from connecting to a locked device. This measure was developed to block devices like GrayKey used by legal authorities and forensic experts from accessing iPhones. However, the newly discovered flaw allows advanced cyber attackers to bypass this protection.

WHO IS AT RISK?

According to Apple's security bulletin, these cyberattacks are aimed at specific individuals, such as journalists, dissidents, business leaders, and politicians.

Although physical access is required to exploit this vulnerability, Apple indicates that due to its use in advanced cyber attacks, all users should take it seriously.

APPLE INTELLIGENCE WARNING:

In addition to fixing the vulnerability, the iOS 18.3.1 update brought an unexpected Apple Intelligence error. After the update, Apple Intelligence was automatically activated, which raised concerns for users who had previously disabled it.

WHILE APPLE EMPHASIZES ITS COMMITMENT TO PRIVACY, USERS ARE ADVISED TO CHECK THEIR SETTINGS AFTER THE UPDATE:

Go to the Settings menu

Enable Apple Intelligence and Siri

Disable Apple Intelligence

WHY YOU SHOULD UPDATE IMMEDIATELY:

Apple confirmed that this flaw is already being exploited by cyber attackers.

According to leading security expert Adam Boynton, attackers who exploit this security flaw can gain full administrative control over the device and perform unauthorized actions on behalf of the user.

HOW TO UPDATE YOUR IPHONE TO IOS 18.3.1:

Follow these steps to install the new security patch and protect your device:

Go to the Settings menu

Select General

Open Software Update

Click "Download and Install" for iOS 18.3.1