Turkish, US top diplomats discuss Syria, Gaza and Ukraine issues

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. counterpart Marco Rubio discussed Syria, Gaza, and the Ukraine-Russia war, as well as bilateral issues during their first in-person meeting in Munich on Friday, according to the information released by the Turkish foreign ministry sources.

Fidan told Rubio about Türkiye's views on measures that regional countries in the Middle East can take against Daesh [ISIS], the diplomatic sources said, adding he had also called for the ceasefire in Gaza to be made permanent.

The two also "extensively discussed" possible developments on the achievement of peace between Ukraine and Russia, the diplomatic sources said.









