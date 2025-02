The European Union's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Friday that a speech by U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the Munich Security conference felt as if the United States was 'trying to pick a fight' with Europe.

"Listening to that speech, they try to pick a fight with us and we don't want to a pick a fight with our friends," Kallas said at the Munich event.

Kallas added that allies should be focusing on bigger threats like Russia's aggression on Ukraine.