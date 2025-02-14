Jordan: Arab-backed plan to rebuild Gaza without displacement

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Friday there is an Arab-supported Egyptian plan that aims to rebuild the Gaza Strip without displacing its Palestinian residents.

Safadi made the statement during his meeting with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot in Paris on the sidelines of a conference on Syria hosted by France, according to the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.

The statement quoted both top diplomats as opposing the relocation of Palestinians, opposing US President Donald Trump's plan to take over Gaza and displace its residents to Jordan, Egypt and elsewhere.

The two foreign ministers also discussed efforts to maintain the ceasefire in Gaza that took hold on Jan. 19, and enhance collaboration in delivering enough humanitarian relief to all areas of the Gaza Strip.

Earlier this week, Egypt said it is working on a "comprehensive vision" regarding the reconstruction of Gaza, destroyed by Israel's relentless bombardment for 15 months, without displacing Palestinians from the territory.

Jordan and Egypt are facing mounting US pressure to take in Palestinians after Trump called for seizing control of Gaza and relocating Palestinians, an idea vehemently rejected by Palestinians and Arab leaders.

Trump hosted Jordan's King Abdullah at the White House on Tuesday and renewed his insistence that Gazans should be relocated, and the enclave be controlled by the US and redeveloped as a tourist area.