Israel is to free 369 Palestinian inmates on Saturday in the sixth exchange of prisoners for hostages of the Gaza ceasefire, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club advocacy group said.

"A total of 36 prisoners serving life sentences are expected to be released in the sixth swap -- 24 of them will be deported -- in addition to a total of 333 prisoners from the Gaza Strip who were arrested after October 7 (2023)," the head of the advocacy group, Abdallah Zeghari, told AFP on Friday.