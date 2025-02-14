Trump says he would take hard stance on Gaza on Saturday

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would take a hard stance on Saturday on Gaza, the Palestinian enclave for which he has proposed a U.S. takeover and where a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian Hamas fighters is in place.

Trump: Europeans are losing their freedom of speech

Trump said on Friday Europeans are losing their freedom of speech, hours after his Vice President JD Vance accused European politicians of censoring free speech.

Vance's speech at the Munich Security Conference was well received, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

The vice president's speech has sparked immediate criticism in Europe. A Reuters reporter in one of the side rooms at the Munich conference where more delegates could listen to Vance's speech said people appeared stunned and did not applaud.









