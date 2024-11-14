Russia has ‘no illusion’ about US policy change under Trump

Russia on Thursday said that Moscow has "no illusion" about a US policy change under new President-elect Donald Trump, noting the "only shift" might be possible in dialogue."

"I can assure you that we have no illusion about the president-elect or the new Congress now under Republican control ... regardless of domestic political shifts, consistently pursues a sense of containing Moscow, and this orientation is deeply rooted, unfortunately, and the change of administration does little to alter it," Gennady Gatilov, Russia's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, told a news briefing.

"The only shift that might be possible is a dialog between our countries, something that has been lacking during the last several years during President (Joe) Biden's administration," Gatilov said.

He said that Russia, while protecting its national interest and the objectives of its special military operation, will engage with the new US administration when it assumes office.

"Trump promised to settle the Ukrainian crisis overnight. Okay, let's keep track. But we know that we are realistic people. Of course, we understand that this will never happen," he said.

"But if he starts or suggests something to start the political process, it's welcome," Gatilov added.

He underlined that such negotiations needed to be based on what he describes as the "realities on the ground."

The ambassador also reminded Trump's previous administration's stance against Moscow and said: "We have no illusion about the new administration's stance on Russia, because, well, let's recall that during the previous administration, Trump administration. It was he who started these introductions of sanctions and many anti-Russian legislations were adopted."

- If foreign troops want to help 'why not?'

Responding to Anadolu's question on whether Russia is open to accepting the support of foreign troops, Gatilov said that this issue is not under discussion.

"Because we have enough military capabilities. We can cope with the situation by ourselves. But of course, if somebody wants to come and help, why not?" he added.

However, the envoy said that there is no such discussion and Russia is "not asking anybody to send their troops to Ukraine."

He said that there are a lot of mercenaries and so-called volunteers on the other side, from different Western countries, including Canada, and Poland.

His remarks came after NATO chief Mark Rutte said in late October that North Korean troops have been deployed to Russia and are operating in the Kursk border region where Ukrainian troops have a foothold.

South Korean and US officials have also said North Korea has more than 10,000 troops deployed to the Kursk region.