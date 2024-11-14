Qatari emir praises mutual enthusiasm to enhance partnerships with Türkiye

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Thursday hailed the shared enthusiasm with Türkiye to strengthen their bilateral partnerships.

Eight agreements were signed by the two countries early Thursday during the 10th meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee in Ankara, in the presence of Sheikh Tamim and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"During my meeting with my brother Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as part of the 10th session of the Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee in Ankara today, I reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen our strategic relations in a way that serves the interests of both countries in all areas," the Qatari emir said on X.

"I was pleased with the shared enthusiasm to enhance our bilateral partnerships and deepen our historic friendship," he added.



















