1 injured in northern Israel from drone explosion launched from Lebanon

One person was injured Thursday from an explosion of a drone launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel, after being pursued for 40 minutes, according to Israeli media.

The drone fell and exploded in the Eliakim area of Haifa, after being chased by Israeli air defenses for nearly 40 minutes, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

The newspaper did not specify if the drone was shot down or crashed.

The Hayom newspaper reported that the drone explosion caused at least one person to be injured.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack and said it targeted the Eliakim base in Haifa, hitting targets "accurately."

Israel has launched an air campaign in Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation in a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip last year.

Nearly 3,400 people have been killed, more than 14,400 injured and an excess of 1 million displaced by Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.

















