Israel continues ‘to use lethal war-like tactics' in occupied West Bank: UN

The UN on Thursday warned that the Israeli army continues "lethal war-like tactics" in the occupied West Bank.

"Israeli forces continue to use lethal war-like tactics that seem to go well beyond the standard for law enforcement measures," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference.

Dujarric said at least three of the 11 Palestinians killed by Israel between Tuesday of last week and Monday "were hit by airstrikes."

"Demolitions also continue across the West Bank, displacing people, affecting their livelihoods and access to critical services," he said, adding that the demolitions "have been especially pronounced in East Jerusalem."

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), he said from Nov. 5 - 11, 50 out of 62 Palestinians who were displaced because of demolitions, citing lack of permits, "were from East Jerusalem, nearly half of them children."

Saying that Israel also demolished a residential building Wednesday, which was a "lifeline for more than 1,000 people," Dujarric said: "It suffices to say, the loss of this center is a serious blow to the community."

He noted that opening more land routes into and within the Gaza Strip is necessary while noting the significance of enhancing access and security assurances for faster delivery of aid.

"It's also critical that Israeli authorities facilitate the movement of aid workers and supplies across the Gaza Strip," he said, adding that three missions planned in parts of northern Gaza by OCHA and the World Food Program were rejected Thursday by Israel.

Asked about UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres refraining from describing the situation in Gaza as a "genocide," Dujarric said: "From the secretary general's standpoint, the labeling of an action is genocide has to come from a judicial authority."

"We've seen it happen in Bosnia and Herzegovina. We saw it happen also in Rwanda," he added.