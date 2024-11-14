Trump’s attorney general, defense secretary picks spark controversy

The nomination of Matt Gaetz for Attorney General and Pete Hegseth for defense chief by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has sparked debate within the Republican Party and Americans.

Several names in Trump's new Cabinet are already stirring controversy in Washington, according to media reports. Some Republican lawmakers, who generally support Trump, expressed concerns about the nomination of Gaetz as "problematic."

Sen. Kevin Cramer said he does not consider Gaetz, who previously faced investigations in the House of Representatives Ethics Committee for allegations of "sexual harassment" and "drug use," as a suitable choice for Attorney General.

Cramer added that he is uncertain if Gaetz would be confirmed by the Senate. Another senator, Susan Collins, said she was "shocked" by the selection.

Kevin McCarthy, former Speaker of the House, also said many have doubts about Gaetz and it would not be easy for him to secure approval.

Gaetz had been accused by some Republicans of "spearheading the efforts to oust" McCarthy during his tenure that forced him to step down as Speaker.

John Bolton, Trump's former National Security Advisor, fiercely criticized Gaetz's nomination in an interview with NBC News.

He said it was the "worst nomination for a cabinet position in American history." Bolton criticized Trump's pick for Director of National Intelligence, former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, noting her criticisms of Trump's actions against Iran, including the legality of the operation to kill Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Gen, Qasem Soleimani, and argued that Gabbard lacks qualifications for the role.

Media reports highlighted concerns about Trump's pick for defense chief, Pete Hegseth, because of his inexperience. Reports questioned if Hegseth is equipped to manage the Pentagon, with its vast and complex structure and budget.

Following the nomination of Hegseth, a former soldier and Fox News commentator, unnamed senior Pentagon officials told news outlets that Trump's choice lacks the necessary expertise to lead an institution with around 1.3 million active-duty personnel.

"Would you trust him to run Walmart? Because that's how many employees we have," said a former Pentagon official.

A current Pentagon official added, "Folks are shocked. He's just a Fox News personality that's never worked in the government."