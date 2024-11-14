Hezbollah says it struck Israeli military bases and settlements

Hezbollah on Thursday said it targeted a number of Israeli military bases and settlements, and also downed a drone in eastern Lebanon.

In northern Israel, the Lebanese group said it targeted with a series of advanced missiles the Stella Maris naval base in Haifa.

It said Stella Maris is "a strategic base for naval surveillance and control along the northern coast," 35 km from the Lebanese border.

Hezbollah said it also conducted a missile strike on a logistical base for the 146th division of the Israeli army, east of Nahariya.

The group added that it struck two missiles at the Doviv Barracks and the Jal al-Allam military site.

The settlements of Ein Ya'akov, Yisud HaMa'ala, Dishon, Bar'am, the Malikiya, Yir'on, and Kfar Yuval were also hit, the organization said, adding that soldiers were targeted with missiles in the settlements of Al-Manara, Hanita, Shlomi, and Sa'sa.

In southern Lebanon, Hezbollah said it struck soldiers with missile strikes and artillery shells in the towns of Khiyam, Odaisseh, Markaba.

The group said it downed the Israeli Hermes 450 drone with an air-to-ground missile.

Cross-border warfare between Israeli forces and Hezbollah began soon after the Gaza war, but Israel expanded the conflict in late September, killing the group's leader Hassan Nasrallah and many other commanders.

Since last October, Israel has killed nearly 3,400 people and forced more than a million to flee their homes, according to Lebanese authorities.

















