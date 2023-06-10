Astronauts install solar array on ISS during six-hour spacewalk

Two astronauts have installed new solar panels on the International Space Station (ISS) during a spacewalk on Friday.



US space agency NASA said astronauts Steve Bowen and Woody Hoburg left the ISS for about six hours. Several missions had already taken place in preparation for the installation of the solar array, which measure around 18 by 6 metres, and are intended to improve the energy supply to the ISS.



Another IROSA (International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Array) is planned to be installed next week.



