CIA informed Belgium about Ukraine’s possible role in Nord Stream sabotage: Report

Shortly after the Nord Stream pipeline explosions last September, the American Central Intelligence Agency [CIA] informed Belgium about Ukraine's possible role in the sabotage, a Belgian newspaper reported.

According to the De Tijd newspaper, the intelligence services of Western countries, including Belgium, had been informed about the sabotage.

Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder's spokesperson refused to comment on the newspaper's claim.

Last week, the Washington Post reported that the CIA received information from a European intelligence service last June that a six-person team of Ukrainian special operations forces intended to sabotage the Nord Stream pipeline, which carries Russian gas to Europe.

In late September 2022, underwater explosions targeted the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines. These pipelines deliver Russian natural gas to Germany and the European region through the Baltic Sea.