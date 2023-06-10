News World Russian military says it has destroyed four more Leopard tanks

Russian military says it has destroyed four more Leopard tanks

A still image taken from video shows what are said to be destroyed armoured vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces, in an unidentified location in the southern Donetsk direction in Ukraine, June 10, 2023. (REUTERS)

The Russian military said it repelled Ukrainian advances in the Zaporizhzhya region and southern Donetsk and inflicted heavy losses on Kiev's forces.



"The total losses of Ukrainian forces in the above-mentioned areas within a day amounted to up to 300 soldiers, 9 tanks, including 4 Leopards, and 11 infantry fighting vehicles, including 5 American Bradleys," Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.



A French Cesar howitzer was also destroyed, he said.



The information could not be independently verified.



There were attacks near the city of Orikhiv and on the border between the Zaporizhzhya and Donetsk regions south of the village of Velyka Novosilka, he said in the statement.



"All the enemy's attacks were repulsed," it said, adding that two Ukrainian marching columns were hit by Russian artillery.



The ministry shared photos of destroyed tanks, although in the past, information provided by the Russian Defence Ministry on Ukrainian losses has often been exaggerated.





























