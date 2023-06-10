U.S.-based Foreign Policy: Türkiye’s Erdoğan has two priorities

In an analysis entitled "Anticipating Erdoğan's Third Term: Foreign Policy Priorities," it was highlighted that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has outlined two key priorities in his foreign policy agenda.



According to the analysis, Erdoğan's current focus revolves around two key priorities: Firstly, to establish a more independent and assertive role for Türkiye on the global stage. Secondly, to utilize Türkiye's position within Western institutions like NATO and the European Union in order to advance his primary objective of projecting a stronger global presence for the country.



The analysis highlights that while both Brussels and Washington pursue their own policy objectives, it is President Erdoğan who emerges as the clear winner in this dynamic.



The analysis emphasizes that President Erdoğan has taken the lead in shaping the tone of Türkiye's relations with the West and setting the agenda. It further suggests that Erdoğan will persist in defending and asserting his regional influence in a manner that may unsettle Western powers.



It was stated that Erdoğan will continue to prioritize and strengthen his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Emphasizing the vital role Türkiye plays in restraining Russia in Ukraine, the analysis said: ''Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has sold Turkish-made TB2 drones to Kyiv; it also brokered a grain shipment deal with Russia, facilitating the sale of Ukrainian grain to world markets and likely averting a world food crisis.''



In the analysis, it was conveyed that the Biden administration seeks to maintain a cordial relationship with Ankara and follows a policy of balance in its approach to Türkiye.



The analysis further stated: 'All eyes are now on Erdoğan to see if he will finally greenlight Sweden's NATO membership at the alliance's July summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.''

























