New Formula One world champion Kimi Antonelli won the Qatar Grand Prix for Mercedes ⁠on Sunday after ⁠a piece of polystyrene debris dashed his luckless teammate George Russell's hopes of ⁠victory.

Russell had led the 20-year-old Italian away from pole position but lost 10 seconds on his second pitstop as the team struggled to clear speed-sapping debris lodged behind the car's front wing.

The ⁠Briton ⁠finished second under the Lusail floodlights with McLaren's Oscar Piastri third and Red Bull's four-time champion Max Verstappen fourth to guarantee he ends the season as overall runner-up.

Ferrari ⁠secured second place in the constructors' standings with Lewis Hamilton sixth and Charles Leclerc seventh.

Antonelli repeatedly asked over the radio whether he should let Russell ⁠past ‌to ‌take the win but ⁠was told the ‌gap was too great and took the chequered ⁠flag a mighty ⁠31.4 seconds clear for his ⁠10th victory of the season.







