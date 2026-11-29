Violence erupts in Albania on second day of anti-government protests

Thousands of Albanians took to the streets of the capital Tirana on Sunday, hurling stones and firecrackers as they called for Prime Minister Edi Rama to step down.

Police responded with tear gas, water ⁠and rubber bullets as they ⁠attempted to quell a second consecutive day of student-led anti-government protests.

Fuelled by anger over perceived government corruption, lack of jobs and poor education standards, demonstrations have rocked Tirana ⁠since mid-October and spread to other cities. They have often turned violent, with protesters setting fire to government buildings and banks, smashing shop windows and pulling up paving stones to throw at police.

After a short lull, tensions rose again on Saturday. Some protesters, wearing masks, peppered a government building with stones and attempted to reach Rama's office but were pushed away by police.

Health officials said a further 12 people were injured on Sunday ⁠following ⁠more than 60 on Saturday, many of them from rubber bullets.

Rama's government denies corruption and has called for dialogue on the protesters' demands. The government has also responded by introducing measures such as cheaper fuel and more money for poor families.

UNREST FOLLOWS PROTEST OVER LUXURY RESORT

The unrest, which followed months of largely peaceful summer protests against a luxury coastal ⁠development backed by US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, poses the biggest challenge yet to Rama, who has governed since 2013 and won a fourth term in office last year.

Rama has said the development is legal and that habitats would be protected.

Corruption scandals have tarnished Albania's image over the years and analysts say the country ⁠is ‌a ‌hub for gangs seeking to launder money from ⁠drugs and weapons trafficking.

On Sunday, Reuters ‌footage showed a group of protesters unfurling a banner which read in capital: "Rama is traitor, cocaine, drug ⁠lord, Balkan."

Rama has said his government is ⁠tackling corruption as never before. Albania is leading a posse of ⁠Balkan countries seeking to join the EU, and is aiming for entry by 2030.





