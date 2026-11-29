Mohamed Yusuf, a 51-year-old Somali-American Uber driver, died Saturday morning in Minnesota from injuries sustained in a Nov. 14 assault that his family has called a suspected "hate crime."

"We recently learned that Mohamed Yusuf has passed away from the injuries he sustained. We will be amending the complaint to upgrade the charge to second-degree intentional murder," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement.

Suspect Samit Apurva Patel, 25, was previously charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree carjacking after allegedly attacking Yusuf when the driver was asked his name, according to the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Minnesota), the largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization in the US.

In announcing Yusuf's death at Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC), CAIR-Minnesota noted that the group documented 8,683 anti-Muslim bias complaints nationwide in 2025, its highest tally since 1996.

The attack comes amid heightened fear across Minnesota's large Somali-American community following sustained rhetoric and immigration enforcement scrutiny from US President Donald Trump's administration that local leaders say has fueled anti-Somali hostility.

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan condemned the killing's cruelty and prayed "for an end to the dehumanizing rhetoric by our nation's leaders that has real consequences," while Gov. Tim Walz pledged that "justice will be served."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey had earlier warned that "Islamophobia and anti-Somali hate spreading online have real-world consequences."