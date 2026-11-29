UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reaffirmed the Palestinian people's right to dignity, justice and self-determination Sunday, marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

"Solidarity must mean more than bearing witness to suffering. It must mean acting to end it," Guterres said in his annual message, calling for "putting a stop to the unlawful occupation."

He urged the international community to prevent further violence and destruction in Gaza, ensure unhindered humanitarian access and support "real recovery."

Guterres also called for an immediate halt to violence by Israeli occupiers, settlement expansion, demolitions, evictions and land seizures in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Stressing that peace in the Middle East cannot be achieved without realizing the legitimate rights of Palestinians, he reaffirmed the UN's commitment to a two-state solution.

Guterres said the UN "will not waver in its commitment" to a solution based on pre-1967 lines, with Gaza and the occupied West Bank forming an integral Palestinian state and Jerusalem serving as the capital of both states.

He called on the international community to turn solidarity into action so Palestinians could live without displacement and "achieve full national independence and sovereignty."

Israel's war on Gaza since October 2023 has killed around 75,000 Palestinians, injured more than 176,000, most of them women and children, and destroyed 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.