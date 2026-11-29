Iran’s foreign minister says ‘no new developments’ in US talks, Iranian proposal still on table

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said there had been no new developments in negotiations with the US and that Tehran's proposal remained on the table, state broadcaster IRIB reported Sunday.

Araghchi referred to the proposal as Iran's "two-day plan."

The top diplomat accused Washington of trying to discredit Iran, dismissing US allegations of Iranian cyberattacks and chemical weapons production.

"The US even blames refrigerator breakdowns on Iranian cyberattacks and claims that chemical bombs are being made in pharmaceutical factories," he said.

Araghchi said Iran maintains extensive contacts with neighboring countries and regularly exchanges economic and political delegations with them.

Under the plan, Iranian officials said, the US would take steps to de-escalate tensions, lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports and remove sanctions on Tehran. In return, Tehran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping within 48 hours of those conditions being met.

Iran had previously proposed implementing the arrangements within seven days before shortening the timeframe to two days, a move Tehran said demonstrated its good faith in seeking a settlement.