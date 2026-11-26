LeBron James recorded his first triple-double as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, highlighting a 111-104 victory over the visiting Miami Heat.

James posted 25 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds as Philadelphia snapped Miami's seven-game winning streak. Tyrese Maxey added 30 points for the Sixers, while Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 14 rebounds to pace the Heat.

The loss left Miami and Philadelphia both at 2-1 in NBA Cup play with one game remaining for each team. Both teams remain in contention to win Group B.

With Joel Embiid sitting out with an illness and Jaylen Brown (hamstring tightness) exiting at halftime, Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo feasted on the short-handed Sixers. ⁠Adebayo finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Davion Mitchell (20 points, 10 assists) ⁠also had a productive night for the visitors.

Knicks 121, Cavaliers 102

Jose Alvarado came off the bench to score 16 points in the fourth quarter for host New York, which remained in NBA Cup contention with a come-from-behind win over Cleveland.

Alvarado finished with 21 points for the Knicks, who improved to 1-2 in East Group B play with their sixth straight win. New York, the reigning NBA Cup champion, hosts the Miami Heat in its Group B finale Friday night. Karl- Anthony Towns (12 ⁠points, 10 rebounds) and Josh Hart (15 points, 11 assists) each had double-doubles for the Knicks.

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points for the Cavaliers, who have lost three of four and finished 2-2 in Group B play. James Harden had 28 points and was 13 of 14 from the free-throw line, while Jarrett Allen scored 10 points.

Grizzlies 115, Clippers 97

Jaylen Wells scored 19 points and Ty Jerome added 17 points and seven assists to lead Memphis over visiting Los Angeles in an NBA Cup group play game.

The Grizzlies, who never trailed, won for the seventh time in eight games. They got 16 points from Cam Spencer -- including nine in the fourth quarter -- and 14 points and 10 rebounds from Cedric Coward.

Brandon Ingram led the Clippers, who lost their fifth straight, with 18 points while Rui Hachimura contributed 14 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

Timberwolves 113, Thunder 106

Jaden McDaniels scored 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, lifting Minnesota to a road win over Oklahoma City in an NBA Cup group matchup.

The Timberwolves improved to 3-0 in West Group B play. The Thunder dropped to 2-2 in group action. Minnesota has won three consecutive games overall and 10 of its past 12. LaMelo Ball rolled his left ankle late but he finished with 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 32 points. Alex Caruso returned after ⁠missing three ⁠games due to a hip injury, and he had 11 points and four blocks.

Rockets 116, Suns 104

Alperen Sengun recorded his third triple-double of the season, and Fred VanVleet nailed a pair of clutch 3-pointers to help Houston cool off visiting Phoenix in an NBA Cup game.

Hampered by poor shooting in the paint and at the free-throw line, the Rockets didn't secure the win until the closing minutes. VanVleet finished with 13 points and six assists. Sengun added a second-chance basket after grabbing an offensive rebound off a missed free throw and finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Kevin Durant (20 points, 10 rebounds) and Amen Thompson (18 points, 10 rebounds) also posted double-doubles for the Rockets.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 25 points and five assists, while Jalen Green added 16 points and five assists. Dillon Brooks had 12 points and six rebounds but was ejected with 23.8 seconds remaining.

Trail Blazers 116, Spurs 111

Deni Avdija recorded 33 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and Damian Lillard added 29 points and seven assists to lead Portland to a victory over visiting San Antonio in NBA Cup play.

Sidy Cissoko ⁠had 16 points for Portland, which tightened up West Group C with the win. The Trail Blazers, Spurs, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers are all 2-1 with one game remaining. Lillard and Avdija each made five 3-pointers, and Cissoko added four treys. Jrue Holiday added 11 points and seven assists, and fellow reserve Scoot Henderson had 10 points.

Victor Wembanyama recorded 44 points and 16 rebounds for San Antonio, which dropped to 8-1 on the road. Stephon Castle added 20 points and nine rebounds, and Devin Vassell had 18 points for the Spurs. Julian Champagnie had 11 points, and Keldon Johnson collected 12 rebounds off the bench.

Bulls 107, Hornets 105

Matas Buzelis scored 24 points and Chicago held off host Charlotte in NBA Cup group play.

Josh Giddey recorded 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, and Patrick Williams scored 11 points as the Bulls won consecutive games for the second time this season. Isaac Okoro, Nic Claxton, Tre Jones and Jordan Hawkins scored 10 points apiece, with Jones adding eight ⁠assists and Claxton blocking four shots.

Charlotte's ‌Coby White missed ‌a potential tying shot at the buzzer. The Hornets have lost six straight and 12 of their last 13. Brandon Miller scored a ⁠game-high 35 points, Naz Reid added 18 and Christian Anderson had 15 for Charlotte.

Nets 104, Bucks 97

Julius Randle scored ‌28 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Brooklyn past host Milwaukee.

The Nets snapped their second five-game losing streak of the season as Noah Clowney added 17 points. Michael Porter Jr. contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Day'Ron Sharpe compiled 11 points and 14 boards.

The Bucks, who ended a 13-game losing streak ⁠Monday by beating the Toronto Raptors, failed in a bid to win consecutive games for the first time this season. Tyler Herro led the ⁠Bucks with 28 points, while Jaime Jaquez added 21.

Warriors 129, Kings 110

De'Anthony Melton scored all of his team-high 24 points from behind the 3-point arc as Golden State kept its chances ⁠of advancing in the NBA Cup alive with a victory over Sacramento in San Francisco.

Gui Santos contributed 22 points for the Warriors, who earned their second victory in three NBA Cup contests. They will need a third in their pool-play finale in Portland on Friday to have a chance of advancing to the Western Conference final four.

Domantas Sabonis scored a game-high 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Kings, who finished 0-4 in Cup action.







