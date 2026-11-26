The Japanese government expressed regret Thursday over proposed new US tariffs targeting more than a dozen trading partners, including Japan, Kyodo News Agency reported.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara called the proposed tariffs "regrettable," rejecting Washington's allegations that Japan engages in nonmarket policy practices or maintains structural excess manufacturing capacity.

The administration of US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that it was proposing new tariffs on Japan, China, the European Union and 11 other major trading partners, citing alleged structural excess industrial capacity and unfair trade practices.

The Office of the US Trade Representative proposed tariffs of up to 15% on Japanese goods, representing an increase from the currently applicable 12.5% rate, with exemptions for certain products

Under the US-Japan trade agreement, Japanese imports already subject to regular tariffs of 15% or higher are exempt from additional reciprocal tariffs, while products with lower existing tariff rates are generally subject to duties adjusted to bring the combined rate to 15%.