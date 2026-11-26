The Hind Rajab Foundation filed a criminal complaint against two Israeli soldiers in Spain over their involvement in the destruction of the Palestinian city of Beit Hanoun, it said Wednesday.

The soldiers Moshe Joseph and Ari Meshi Zahav, who are now in Spain, posted footage of the demolitions they took part in, the foundation said in a statement.

"In its fourth criminal complaint in Spain in a month, the Hind Rajab Foundation accuses both soldiers of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and acts of genocide in the destruction of Beit Hanoun," it said.

The foundation, named after a 5-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed by the Israeli forces, urged Spanish authorities to arrest the soldiers before they leave, underlining that one of them remained in active service and could return to Gaza.

"While Spanish judges have opened preliminary investigations, these have yet to translate into meaningful action," the foundation said.

It recalled that one criminal complaint they had submitted was dismissed on jurisdictional grounds citing ongoing proceedings before the International Criminal Court (ICC), a decision the foundation appealed.

"Case after case, suspects have been allowed to leave Spain and return to Israel without being questioned or arrested.

"Despite repeated filings and preliminary investigations, Spanish authorities have so far failed to take timely and meaningful action to hold these suspects accountable.

"Every time Spanish authorities let a suspect enter and leave the country without facing justice, they tell the next war criminal that Spain is a safe place to take a break between operations inside Gaza," it said.







