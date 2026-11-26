Alperen Sengun recorded his third triple-double of the season, and Fred VanVleet nailed a pair of clutch 3-pointers to help the Houston Rockets cool off the visiting Phoenix Suns 116-104 in an NBA Cup game ⁠Wednesday.

Hampered by poor shooting in ⁠the paint and at the free-throw line, the Rockets didn't secure the win until the closing minutes. VanVleet drilled a 3-pointer with 4:32 remaining to increase ⁠the lead to 104-98, then added another at the 1:45 mark to give Houston a 112-102 advantage.

VanVleet finished with 13 points and six assists. Sengun added a second-chance basket after grabbing an offensive rebound off a missed free throw and finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

Kevin Durant (20 points, 10 rebounds) and Amen Thompson (18 points, 10 rebounds) also posted double-doubles for the Rockets, who made just 16 of 30 free ⁠throws. ⁠Durant became the fifth player in NBA history to reach 33,000 career points as the Rockets improved to 9-1 at home.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 25 points and six assists, while Jalen Green added 16 points and five assists. Dillon Brooks had 12 points and six rebounds but was ejected with 23.8 seconds remaining. Oso Ighodaro fouled ⁠out in the fourth quarter after scoring 13 points for Phoenix, which had won four straight games, all on the road.

The Suns shot just 41.8% from the field and missed 22 of their 23 3-point attempts after the first quarter.

The Suns erased an early eight-point deficit and took their first lead at 26-25 on a ⁠Khaman ‌Maluach free ‌throw. Led by Booker, who scored 13 ⁠points in the opening quarter, Phoenix ‌extended its lead to 33-29 entering the second, fueled by 10 points from its bench.

Houston reclaimed control ⁠in the second quarter, with Jabari Smith ⁠Jr. (13 points) following his own second-chance basket with a transition ⁠3-pointer to extend the lead to 62-52. The Rockets maintained that 10-point advantage at halftime despite missing 12 free throws in the first half.









