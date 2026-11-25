The National Basketball Association (NBA) has announced plans for an investment initiative targeting at least €10 billion to develop and renovate basketball arenas and surrounding sports and entertainment districts across Europe, ahead of the launch of a new professional basketball league in 2027.

The initiative aims to support the new European basketball league being developed jointly by the NBA and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), providing prospective clubs and ownership groups with access to long-term financing and infrastructure expertise.

The NBA is bringing together several leading global investment firms to support the initiative, including Apollo Sports Capital, Ares Management, Arctos, Blackstone, HPS Investment Partners, J.P. Morgan, Sixth Street and Stonepeak.

NBA aims to transform European basketball infrastructure

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said modern arenas and surrounding developments could transform basketball clubs and their local communities.

"As we prepare to launch a new league in Europe alongside FIBA, we see a significant opportunity to help clubs develop facilities which both build on the unique traditions that define European basketball while also elevating the fan experience and attracting many more live events," Silver said.

The participating investors said the initiative could unlock billions of euros in infrastructure investment, creating world-class venues while preserving European basketball traditions and supporting long-term economic growth.

New arenas to become year-round entertainment destinations

The investors are expected to collaborate with participating clubs, ownership groups, local developers and service providers to build modern basketball arenas and mixed-use entertainment districts.

Depending on local needs, the developments could include residential properties, offices, restaurants, retail outlets and public spaces.

The projects are intended to create year-round destinations that reflect the sporting and cultural identities of European cities while contributing to urban regeneration and local economic development.

New European league could generate €24 billion in economic value

According to a study conducted by The Sports Consultancy, the proposed NBA-FIBA league could generate significant economic benefits across Europe during its first 10 years.

The league is projected to:

* Contribute more than €24 billion in gross value added to Europe's economy.

* Support nearly 15,000 full-time equivalent jobs annually.

* Attract nearly 70 million spectators over its first decade.

The NBA said it would continue discussions with interested investors and arena developers as it finalizes the initiative ahead of the planned 2027 launch.







