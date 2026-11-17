Irish boxer Lee Reeves has died after failing to recover from injuries suffered during a fight in August.



The 31-year-old was placed in a medically-induced coma and had emergency surgery after being knocked out in the 10th round of his junior welterweight fight with Gary Cully in Dublin on August 1.



Boxing promoter Queensberry confirmed his death in a statement on X, reading: "Everyone at Queensberry is devastated to learn of the passing of Lee Reeves.



"Lee was an immensely talented boxer, as well as a true role model and inspiration to his community.



"Our deepest condolences go to Lee's family, friends and all those who loved him.



"We ask that their privacy be respected at this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace, Lee."



Reeves won 16 of his 18 bouts after turning professional in 2018, with several of his fights in Canada and Colombia.



Cully paid tribute to Reeves, writing on Instagram: "We shared the ring back in August but we been going back for years.



"What a character and a gent. It's never been nothing but love between us champ, can't really believe I'm writing this but RIP brother."



