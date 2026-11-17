No crisis coming, but we must be prepared for everything: US vice president

US Vice President JD Vance said the Trump administration does not foresee a crisis, but stressed that the government must be ready for the worst outcomes.

Vance said many of his friends have contacted him asking about emergency preparations.

"And my answer to that is no. We do not see some crisis coming down, but you have to be prepared for everything," he told Fox News on Monday.

Vance said the administration's goal is to "make sure that we prevent the worst outcomes, but we're also prepared for the worst outcomes."

Describing recent media reports on the subject as routine governance, he said: "I think a lot of what's being reported on is just basic good government, making sure that our military would be prepared, God forbid, if there was a crisis. But we don't see a crisis coming down the pike."

Vance credited President Donald Trump for strengthening national readiness, saying that "we're reinvesting in the United States of America, and we're better prepared for crisis."

"That doesn't mean crisis is around the corner. That just means you've got a government who's actually preparing for it," he added.

Vance's remarks come after a global email collapse, a nationwide ground stop of flights, and banking disruptions in the US in recent days.

Google's Threat Intelligence Group published a report Monday titled "Agentic Threat Activity Crosses a Significant Threshold," warning that malicious hackers are increasingly using autonomous artificial intelligence tools in cyber operations.

Google said attackers for the first time used an AI framework that turned security patches into working exploits without a human in the loop, according to the report. Google also said it observed open-source offensive frameworks, including CAIRN and PentAGI, in activity targeting an aerospace organization in the United States and organizations across Asia.

The report was produced with Google's Mandiant incident response unit, according to the cybersecurity outlet CyberScoop. Researchers previously cautioned that the activity does not yet amount to fully autonomous hacking, cybersecurity site CyberInsider reported.