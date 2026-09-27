'Not supporting what’s happening in Gaza,' says Ireland coach Hallgrimsson

Republic of Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson said Saturday that his team's participation in its upcoming match against Israel should not be interpreted as acceptance or support of events in Gaza.

Speaking at a press conference at Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen, Hungary, Hallgrimsson said the players wanted to make it clear that taking part in the match was not an endorsement of what is happening in Gaza.

"I'm just saying by playing, we are not accepting what is happening. If a player enters the field tomorrow, he's not accepting or supporting or agreeing to anything that's happened in Gaza. That is a statement."

Hallgrimsson said the players had faced pressure over their participation and stressed that they were just following the rules of the competition.

"We are not playing with, we are playing against. And if I can share the feelings of the players and the question about protecting the players, they feel like they are doing something wrong with playing this game with the pressure from Ireland.

"And that's not a good feeling when you have that pressure from your own people that you want to play for. So we just want to make clear we are not supporting anything that's happening in Gaza," he said.

He added that Ireland was participating because it was required by the competition's rules.

"We are playing this picture because it's the rules of our game. We are playing this picture because it's the rules of the competition we are in. And that's the reason we are here. We want to honor that."

Ireland confirmed the UEFA Nations League game against Israel to be played in Debrecen, Hungary, on Sunday will go ahead despite having "different views."

"The association made this decision following consultation with the Republic of Ireland players who shared different views and a majority expressed that the fixtures should be played. The association respects the views of all players involved and appreciates the level of sensitivity concerning these fixtures," it said.

According to Irish media reports, several players, including goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, requested to withdraw from the match against Israel.

The fixture has also become the focus of the Stop The Game campaign, organized by the pressure group Irish Sport for Palestine. The campaign has called on Ireland's players to withdraw as Israel's genocide in Gaza continues.