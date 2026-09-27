Dutch premier’s speech disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters

Demonstrator removed after disrupting Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten’s speech at D66’s 60th-anniversary congress in Amsterdam on September 27, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The Netherlands' prime minister on Sunday was escorted by security from the stage of a party congress after pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted his speech.

According to local media reports, Rob Jetten initially attempted to continue his speech and defuse the interruption with humor.

But protesters shouted over him, prompting security personnel to escort the premier from the podium.

The protesters' action sought to call attention to the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Jetten later returned to the stage and resumed his speech after the demonstrators had left the hall.

He chalked the interruption up to the experience of living in a free country, saying: "This is a part of it, especially in a country where freedom of speech and the right to protest matter so much."

He also thanked the congress delegates for the "respectful way they dealt with the protesters."

Nearly 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 others wounded in Israel's genocidal war in Gaza since 2023. The offensive has also destroyed around 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect last October, the Israeli army has continued daily attacks in Gaza, killing over 1,400 Palestinians and injuring around 5,000 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.