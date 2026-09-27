Türkiye to continue efforts for ‘fairer international order’: Foreign minister

Türkiye will continue working to protect its national interests, strengthen regional peace and stability, and contribute to building a fairer international order, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Sunday.

In a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Fidan said Türkiye had engaged in intensive diplomatic activity in New York during the high-stakes UN General Assembly.

In addition to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's engagements, officials from the Foreign Ministry and other relevant institutions held numerous bilateral meetings and represented Türkiye at various gatherings, he said.

Fidan said the week's diplomatic activities reflected the reach of Turkish diplomacy across different regions and its ability to take initiative on a wide range of issues.

He said Türkiye contributed to international efforts on several pressing global challenges, particularly Palestine, as well as climate change, food security, mediation and migration.

Ankara also outlined its priorities for the COP31 climate summit, which Türkiye is set to host, he added.

Fidan said the interest shown in Türkiye-led initiatives and Ankara's proposals for the peaceful resolution of crises once again demonstrated the country's growing diplomatic influence.

"Under the leadership of our president, we will continue working with the same determination to protect our country's rights and interests, strengthen peace and stability in our region, and contribute to building a fairer international order," he said.