IRANS SUPREME LEADER KHAMENEI HAS NO SPECIFIC HEALTH ISSUES: PRESIDENT

A man holds a picture of Iran's slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and current supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei at the Tahrir Square in Baghdad on September 26, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei faces no "specific ongoing health issues," said the nation's president, rejecting claims of debilitating injuries sustained in the opening phase of the Iran war earlier this year.

"From a medical standpoint, he's completely healthy," Masoud Pezeshkian told US broadcaster CBS News in an interview aired on Sunday, pointing to his own background as a physician.

Pezeshkian said he met with Khamenei twice, with the latest one lasting more than seven hours. He insisted that the supreme leader had the physical endurance to manage the extended meeting and currently faces no medical impairments.

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei was selected on March 8 to succeed his late father, the long-serving Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

His physical condition has drawn intense international speculation following US assertions that he was wounded during opening strikes of the Iran war on Feb. 28.

While US President Donald Trump recently claimed the Iranian leader was "very seriously wounded" on the left side of his body, he added that he did not believe the senior cleric was dead.

On Iran's decision-making, Pezeshkian said that a six-member transitional council, including representatives from the armed forces, parliament, and state institutions, currently directs the mechanism through collective consultations.