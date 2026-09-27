Kremlin warns Starlink use for strikes deep inside Russia would be ‘dangerous’

Kremlin on Sunday warned that providing Starlink satellite systems for strikes deep inside Russian territory would be "dangerous" and "reckless."

In an interview with Russian media outlet Vesti, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed Russia has the technological and military capabilities needed to ensure its security.

"As for the provision of (Elon) Musk's satellite systems for carrying out strikes deep inside Russia, that would be a very detrimental, potentially dangerous and reckless step," he said.

On Thursday, Finnish President Alexander Stubb called on SpaceX CEO Musk to expand Starlink coverage to enable Ukraine to conduct strikes against Russian ballistic missile launchers located inside Russian ‌territory.

Regarding the upcoming G20 summit, Peskov said no decision had been made on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would attend, adding that Moscow would consider all circumstances.

"In any case, Russia will actively participate in the work of the G20," he said.

Turning to ties with the US, Peskov said relations remain "not in the best shape."