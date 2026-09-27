Trump says he expects more talks with Iran this week, warns Tehran 'overplayed' hand

US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media after exiting Air Force One at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, in Illinois, US, September 27, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he anticipates his envoys will take part in negotiations with Iran in the coming days while adding that Tehran has yet to offer acceptable terms to resolve the ongoing conflict.

"I expect more talks with Iran (this week)," Trump told US news website Axios in an interview, adding: "They want to make a deal, but it is not the deal that I want to make. It is what we would have maybe agreed to a year ago. They overplayed their hand."

Asked whether Washington is considering resuming military strikes against Iran, Trump said the option remains active.

The remarks follow indirect diplomatic exchanges last week on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, where Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner via Qatari mediators.

Tehran reportedly offered to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz and restart nuclear talks within a week on the condition that Washington lifts its naval blockade, removes sanctions on oil sales, and reinstates a regional ceasefire.

Trump rejected the proposal Saturday, as the two nations remain locked in the seven-month Iran war that began with large-scale strikes by the US and Israel in late February.