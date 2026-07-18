FIFA detects 7 million abusive comments aimed at players and staff during World Cup

FIFA's Social Media Protection Service (SMPS), which aims to protect players, teams and officials from online ⁠threats and abuse, ⁠has detected more than 7 million potentially harmful or abusive posts on social ⁠media during the World Cup, the global soccer body said on Saturday.

FIFA said the detection rate was 14 times higher than the 2022 edition, during which 470,000 such posts were removed.

The ⁠SMPS team have reviewed more than half a million AI-detected messages targeting players, coaches and officials during the ongoing World Cup. They have reported more than 1,000 threats ⁠to authorities including law enforcement.

The SMPS have moderated more than 53 million posts and comments since the start of the World Cup, which culminates on ⁠Sunday ‌with ‌a clash between Argentina ⁠and Spain.

Earlier this month, FIFA said racial abuse accounted for ⁠11% of detected ⁠offensive messages during the World ⁠Cup so far.









