Palestinian teen footballer dies after shot during settler attack

A 17-year-old Palestinian footballer died on Saturday a week after he was shot and injured during an attack by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, according to officials and relatives.

Dozens of mourners dressed in black carried the body of Fadi Hamdallah al-Nassan -- a player for Al-Mughayyir Club and a member of the Palestinian national youth team -- from the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah to his village for burial.

The Palestine Football Association accused Israeli forces of shooting Nassan while settlers were attacking the village on July 11.

The young player was reportedly shot in the thigh during the attack. His leg was amputated, but he later died from his injuries, the association said.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment Saturday.

"He loved football," his father, Hamdallah Al-Nassan, told AFP.

"When the settlers attacked, he heard the screams of the girls and women," he said. "He went to the scene of the attack and was killed."

The Palestinian official news agency Wafa also reported details of the incident in which Nasser was wounded and the amputation of his leg, adding that two other residents were hit by rubber bullets fired by Israeli forces, and 10-year-old boy was also hit on the head by a stun grenade.

Since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023, the United Nations has reported a sharp increase in violence attributed to Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

Israeli soldiers or settlers have killed at least 1,088 Palestinians in the West Bank since October 2023, including both militants and civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Palestinian health ministry data.

Official Israeli figures show that at least 46 Israelis, both soldiers and civilians, have been killed in Palestinian attacks or during Israeli military operations in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war.









