Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters descended on centralfor a march calling on, who is set to become UK prime minister on Monday, to take a hard line onThere was a strong presence of uniformed officers for Saturday'swhere the Metropolitan Police had imposed strict conditions under theto prevent serious disruption to residents.Former Labour leaderstood at the front of the Palestine Coalition-organized march as it made its way from Russell Square to Westminster.He said his message to Burnham, the new Labour leader who is set to succeed outgoing Prime Minister, is: "Your country is involved in supporting the acts of- stop it, change it and shut the arms supply to Israel."Police, who attended "a small counter demonstration" near The Strand made eight arrests for a range of offences including assault and racially aggravated public order offences, a force spokesman said.Earlier,had passed through that entertainment and tourism district shouting chants telling passersby that "while you are shopping - bombs are dropping".Corbyn later told the crowd at a rally in Whitehall, near tohe feels Israel "deserves the toughest sanctions against it because of what it is doing".He congratulated Burnham on his new job but then added: "I hope he (Burnham) recognizes that millions of us in this country have marched for years in support of the Palestinian people and, he must know this, that for as many years as it takes we will carry on marching for the Palestinian people."We will never shut up. We will never go away."We will never give up because the Palestinian people demand that."Many of the demonstrators carriedflags and many held homemade banners saying "Stop stealing Palestinian land," "Stop the pogroms in the West Bank now" or "It's not a crime to act against genocide."Other banners declared "Hands off Gaza" along with "Stop starving" or just stated "Ceasefire now."The protesters also brought a heavy drum beat and chants of "free our prisoners now" to the march.Burnham said last week "my party didn't get it right and I am sorry about that" as he pledged to "strengthen our approach."The Makerfield member of parliament () said thewas too slow to call for a ceasefire and should look at further sanctions.Burnham, in his video posted to social media, called for "measures to ban trade in goods with illegal settlements".He said theshould be "clear in our criticism of what has happened in," while also condemning Hamas's attack on October 7, 2023 and subsequent acts of anti-Semitic violence in Britain.But he stopped short of accusing Israel of perpetrating aagainst Palestinians, as some Labour MPs have.Burnham said there was "increasing evidence that war crimes appear to have been committed," but added it was ultimately a matter for international courts rather than politicians to determine.Labour's initial response to Israel's military action in, including resisting demands to call for an immediate ceasefire, drew strong criticism from some of the party's supporters, with the issue driving a significant shift of particularly younger voters towards the Green Party.Co-deputy leader of the Green Partytold the crowd at the Whitehall rally that "mealy-mouthed words aren't good enough" from Burnham.He said: "We call onto take a positive stance to end all armed sales to Israel, to end complicity in this genocide, to end spy flights, to end support for the"Look at the numbers of people on these streets. We will continue to march. We will continue to raise our voices and we will continue to make sure you stay on track."Earlier, a round of applause broke out as the march moved past a group of elderly supporters sitting beneath a sign that read "survivor descendants againstgenocide."Hampshire-based, 75, held a sign with a photograph of her mother, saying she had died "ashamed of's actions in her name."Her mother Claudia Rosoux came to Britain in 1938 as a refugee fromPinch said: "My mother was bitterly opposed to what was being done to the Palestinians in her name as a Jewish refugee from the."She said there is an "" involved in the current situation and hoped Burnham's reign would see more sanctions on Israel because "words are not enough."She said: "It is disgusting thatstill tolerates Israel, not even allowing independent journalists and independent investigations into what is going on inand the."