UN peacekeepers say fire believed to have come from 'non-state actors'

United Nations peacekeepers said on Saturday that "non-state actors" were thought to have been behind a deadly attack on their personnel in southern Lebanon, saying it could have been Iran-backed Hezbollah.

In a statement, the UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL) said that an "initial assessment indicates the fire came from non-state actors", adding that it was "allegedly" Hezbollah.

The force urged Lebanon to "swiftly initiate an investigation to identify and hold the perpetrators accountable" for what it called a "deliberate" attack.