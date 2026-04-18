Iran says reviewing 'new proposals' from United States

Iran's top national security body said Saturday that the country was reviewing "new proposals" received from the United States, even as it warned that its negotiators would cut no compromises with Washington.

"In recent days, with the presence of the commander of the Pakistani army in Tehran as an intermediary and mediator in the negotiations, new proposals have been put forward by the Americans, which the Islamic Republic of Iran is currently reviewing and has not yet responded to," the Supreme National Security Council said in a statement.

It went on to say that Iran's negotiating delegation "will not make even the slightest compromise, retreat or leniency, and will defend with all its strength the interests of the Iranian nation".









