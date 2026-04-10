'Grumpy' Guardiola wants Silva to stay at Man City for life

Pep Guardiola said Friday he was "grumpy" with Bernardo Silva, admitting he was in the dark over the future of his Manchester City captain.

The Portugal midfielder is in the final year of his contract at the Etihad and his future has been the subject of intense speculation.

City's assistant manager Pep Lijnders appeared to confirm the 31-year-old's likely departure while carrying out media duties on behalf of manager Guardiola after last week's 4-0 FA Cup win over Liverpool.

"Every good story comes to an end and I hope he enjoys the last months -- because there is only six weeks -- and has a good farewell," he said.

But Guardiola, speaking to reporters ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash at Chelsea, said he was unaware of Silva's plans.

"I'm so grumpy with Bernardo because a month ago I said, 'If you take a decision, I have to be the first to (know)'," said the City boss.

"And he didn't say to me anything yet, so I think the proper one must be Bernardo.... He didn't tell me, so I don't know what's going on."

Silva has made 450 appearances for City since joining from Monaco in 2017, winning six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

"I would love it if he could stay and finish his career here," said Guardiola.

"I don't know. He's going to decide what he's going to decide, announce to the club, I think announce to all of you -- the media, the fans and everyone.

"It's his decision. But it has been an incredible, incredible signing. The numbers and the minutes and the titles. Especially in bad moments.

"I justify and I define the players in the bad moments when everything is difficult how they always make a step up and say 'I'm here to help'."

City, chasing a domestic treble after winning the League Cup last month, are second in the Premier League, nine points behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.

The top two face each other in Manchester on April 19 in a potential title decider.

"We need to win a lot of points," said Guardiola.

"We were not consistent enough during the season. We dropped points that we should have taken and that's why we're in the position that now we cannot do it differently."







