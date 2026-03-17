Iran in talks with FIFA to move 2026 World Cup matches from US to Mexico

Iran said Tuesday that it is in talks with FIFA to relocate its 2026 World Cup matches from the US to Mexico, citing security and logistical concerns.

Iran's Embassy in Mexico wrote on the US social media platform X that negotiations are ongoing after Iranian officials raised concerns linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

Iran Football Federation President Mehdi Taj said the team would not travel to the US after remarks attributed to US President Donald Trump indicated security for the Iranian squad could not be guaranteed.

"We will certainly not travel to America," Taj said, adding that discussions with FIFA are underway to stage Iran's matches in Mexico.

Iran is scheduled to play New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles, and Egypt in Seattle, with a base camp planned in Tucson, Arizona.

Iran's Ambassador to Mexico Abolfazl Pasandideh also cited visa and logistical issues with US authorities, and said he had proposed moving the matches to Mexico.

The 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.