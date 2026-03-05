SportsInnovation 2026 showcases latest technological advancements in sports

It has been an exciting week for the sports technology world as SportsInnovation 2026 officially kicked off on Wednesday.

The event, held at the Merkur Spiel Arena in Dusseldorf, is showcasing technological innovations, new perspectives, and real-life experiences in the field of sports, featuring demonstrations, panels, and various activities.

Cagri Ilk, secretary general of the Turkish Union of Clubs, told Anadolu that they were attending the event as guests of the Bundesliga, representing the Turkish Union of Clubs.

"In this wonderful two-day event, we are following the technological developments in world football. As the Turkish Union of Clubs, we already closely follow developments in world football. Through the International Leagues Association, IFAB sought our opinion before its most recent general assembly," Ilk said.

He stressed that they conveyed their views to the head of the union, Ertugrul Dogan, regarding improving the quality of the game, "keeping the ball in play more," and creating a more exciting football experience.

Ilk stated that the Union of Clubs closely follows international developments and that they are holding discussions on what can be done to integrate these new technologies into Turkish football.

- 'SportsInnovation 2026 is one of rare platforms'

Anadolu Sports News Director Kaan Elbir said that SportsInnovation 2026 is one of the rare platforms where the future of the sports industry is tested.

He added that the event goes beyond a traditional conference, bringing technology directly into real match scenarios on the field.

"Its broadcast-focused structure and live lab concept, in particular, hold strategic value in predicting how sports media may transform over the next five to 10 years. It offers a firsthand look at the direction leagues and broadcasters are likely to evolve in, across areas ranging from generative artificial intelligence to smart stadium solutions," Elbir said.

Ansgar Schwenken, a member of the German Football League (DFL) Executive Board, stated that the event is held every two years and hosts prominent international participants.

"This event is designed to showcase groundbreaking sports technologies, especially in the fields of broadcasting and refereeing," Schwenken said.





