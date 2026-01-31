NewsSports
Germany winger Sané out of action for time being due to injury
Galatasaray have been dealt a significant blow with the news that winger Leroy Sané is sidelined indefinitely following a scan on Saturday. Club doctor Yener İnce confirmed that the German star suffered a severe right ankle sprain, with "tears and bleeding detected in the lateral ligaments and joint capsule," during the midweek Champions League defeat to Manchester City.