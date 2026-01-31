News Sports Germany winger Sané out of action for time being due to injury

Galatasaray have been dealt a significant blow with the news that winger Leroy Sané is sidelined indefinitely following a scan on Saturday. Club doctor Yener İnce confirmed that the German star suffered a severe right ankle sprain, with "tears and bleeding detected in the lateral ligaments and joint capsule," during the midweek Champions League defeat to Manchester City.

Galatasaray winger Leroy Sané will be out of action for the time being due to injury, the Turkish club said in a statement on Saturday.



Sané sprained his ankle during Wednesday's Champions League defeat to Manchester City. Examinations revealed a tear in the outer ligaments and the joint capsule.



It's unclear for how long he will be sidelined and whether he will be available for Germany's friendly matches against Switzerland and Ghana in March.









