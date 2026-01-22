Djokovic makes smooth progress in bid for 11th Australian Open title

Novak Djokovic's quest for another Australian Open title continued with a straightforward win over qualifier Francesco Maestrelli in the second round.



The 10-time Melbourne champion has not found the early rounds at grand slams as easy as he used to over the last couple of years, but a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory means he has dropped only 14 games in two matches.



He has never lost a match at a major to a player ranked as low as world number 141 Maestrelli, who was making his slam debut, and Djokovic was in control from the start of the contest.



Early shocks have been few and far between and it was the same story on Thursday, with the big names easing through to round three.



Defending women's champion Madison Keys had to save a set point in the second set against Ashlyn Krueger before wrapping up a 6-1, 7-5 victory, while fourth seed Amanda Anisimova saw off Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-4 and sixth seed Jessica Pegula thumped doubles partner McCartney Kessler 6-0, 6-2.



In the men's draw, fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti beat fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 and eighth seed Ben Shelton was a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 winner against Dane Sweeny.



Shelton next faces 30th seed Valentin Vacherot, who is continuing to show that his remarkable breakthrough in Shanghai last autumn was no fluke.



The 27-year-old, the first player from Monaco to reach the third round at a slam in the open era, stunningly won the Masters 1000 title in China as a qualifier, beating his cousin Arthur Rinderknech in the final.



That elevated a player who had competed almost exclusively at the lower levels of the sport to the global stage.



His first-round win over Martin Damm was only the second best-of-five-set match he had played, and he followed that up with a 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 victory over Australian Rinky Hijikata.



He said of his moment of history: "I'm trying to be the first for everything these days, but no, it's great. I have a lot of pride behind me, the country. I know a lot of people follow me back home. A lot of people stayed awake, so I'm really glad about that. Happy to have won for them.



"I'm sure so many people thought it was just the one week. Then even though I did well after (at the Masters event) in Paris as well, it was probably just about my confidence of the moment, so I'm just happy to win as many matches as I can.



"If some people were wondering if I had the level, maybe they have more answers. I just play tennis and try to play as good this season and every tournament."



Also through to the third round is former world number one Karolina Pliskova, who is putting 16 months of injury turmoil behind her.



The Czech underwent two ankle operations after suffering a serious injury at the US Open in 2024, and she saw off Janice Tjen 6-4, 6-4 to set up a clash with Keys.



"She won the Australian Open here last year, I was away for some time," said Pliskova. "So definitely she's going to be the favourite here.



"I can only surprise, but let's see. I have my weapons, and I think it can be a good match."

